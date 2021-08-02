First 50 people to get COVID-19 vaccine at Winter Park Farmers’ Market get $10 grocery coupon

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A $10 grocery coupon will be available to the first 50 people who get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Winter Park Farmers’ Market on Aug. 7.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Winter Park officials said the farmers’ market is now located in the Central Park West Meadow at the corner of New York Avenue and Morse Boulevard.

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

This comes after a similar event on July 17. Anyone who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on July 17 will get their second shot on Aug. 7.

Anyone who wants to receive a coronavirus vaccine in the Winter Park area on a different day can call 407-858-1498.

Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said Sunday’s positivity rate in the county for COVID-19 was 21.34%, this is the highest number Orange County officials have seen in 2021.

Pino also reports there were 32 coronavirus deaths in July, there were 31 deaths one the month prior. DOH reports 62.34% people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Orange County.