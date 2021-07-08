Vaccine mobile site making stops at Orlando neighborhood centers ahead of school year

ORLANDO, Fla. – A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be stopping at seven Orlando neighborhood centers throughout the months of July and August in an effort to provide more access to families ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.

The mobile vaccine sites operated by the Florida Department of Health will make stops in July and August in neighborhoods around Orlando, offering both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots to residents free of charge.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said it’s critical the community continues to get vaccinated, especially families with children eligible to receive the shots.

“Our neighborhood centers are conveniently located throughout the city and it only takes about 30 minutes to get the vaccine there,” Dyer said in a news release. “The City of Orlando remains committed to doing all we can to help residents protect themselves, their families and every person in our community from COVID-19.”

The rollout of the mobile sites comes as health officials are increasingly reporting the rise in delta variant cases of the virus.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for the two-week period ending on July 3 is projecting that the delta variant cases make up 51.7% of all COVID-19 cases.

Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health said the county is reporting its highest positivity rate for the virus --5.99% -- since late May. According to Pino, the largest percentage of new cases are among people who are between the ages of 15 and 34 years old.

“That’s the age we have the most unvaccinated people,” Pino said Wednesday.

About 40% of Orange County’s population remains unvaccinated. A Florida Department of Health spokesperson said as of Wednesday, nearly 27% of children between 12 and 17 years old are fully vaccinated in Orange County.

Below is the vaccine schedule for July and August: