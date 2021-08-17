Partly Cloudy icon
Caramel brownie flavored cookie debuting for Girl Scouts in 2022

Cookie to be called Adventurefuls

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Girl Scouts new cookie for 2022 (Credit: Girl Scouts)
It’s not Girl Scout cookie season yet, but the news of a new cookie flavor will have you counting down.

Girl Scouts of the USA announced a new cookie for 2022 called Adventurefuls.

It’s a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Girl Scouts officials described.

“Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program,” a news release said.

The cookie will be available alongside your favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas/Caramel deLites.

Last year’s new cookie ToastYay! will also be back in the mix.

The Girl Scout cookie-selling season is different across the country but usually happens in late January or early February for Central Florida.

