Caramel brownie flavored cookie debuting for Girl Scouts in 2022

It’s not Girl Scout cookie season yet, but the news of a new cookie flavor will have you counting down.
Girl Scouts of the USA announced a new cookie for 2022 called Adventurefuls.
It’s a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Girl Scouts officials described.
“Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program,” a news release said.
The cookie will be available alongside your favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas/Caramel deLites.
Last year’s new cookie ToastYay! will also be back in the mix.
The Girl Scout cookie-selling season is different across the country but usually happens in late January or early February for Central Florida.
