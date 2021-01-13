Girl Scouts team with Grubhub for contactless cookie delivery

To heck with your New Year’s resolution of eating well, Girl Scout cookies are coming back.

Starting Feb. 1, the long-time favorite treat will be available for purchase online.

A new cookie the “Toast-Yay” makes its debut in 2021. It’s a French toast-inspired cookie that’s dipped in icing.

Of course, popular classics like Thin Mints and Samoas/Caramel DeLites are also for sale.

As part of a way to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Girl Scouts have joined forces with Grubhub in order to provide contact-free pickup and delivery orders.

More information is available at girlscoutcookies.org.