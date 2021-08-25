Longtime broadcaster and WKMG-TV employee ‘Frosty’ Respess dies at 94

ORLANDO, Fla. – Forrest “Frosty” Respess, a longtime broadcaster who worked at WGN-TV in Chicago and WKMG-TV in Orlando, died last month at the age of 94.

Respess spent 15 years working behind the scenes at WKMG, then known as Local 6, as a producer.

Respess was born in West Virginia and graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor’s degree in radio broadcasting.

He first worked in radio, starting his career in Kentucky. He was notified of the job offer via telegram.

“(It was) studio engineering, with some announcing duties, at 90 cents an hour,” Respess said.

[VIDEO BELOW: Reporter Mike DeForest features Frosty Respess on Local 6]

He later entered the TV business, working 24 years at WGN as a producer.

Respess moved to Orlando with his wife, Nancy, in 1994.

There, he was recruited to work at WKMG.

He had a vast love of theater, appearing in numerous plays and musicals in Central Florida.

Respess is survived by his daughter, Laura Salveson, and his son-in-law, Luther, his cousin, her husband Tom, a nephew and a niece.