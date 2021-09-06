Iconic Crème Savers candy returning to shelves after more than a decade

This is some sweet news for candy lovers.

After being discontinued in 2011, Iconic Candy announced it is bringing back a sweet treat that has been sorely missed.

Crème Savers are coming back after being off shelves for more than a decade.

The family-owned and operated company that specializes in reviving discontinued brands said it worked alongside Mars Wrigley to reformulate the original flavors profiles and master the original candy blends.

While originally offered in three flavors, this beloved candy will make its return with the two most popular flavors of Strawberries & Crème and Orange & Crème flavors.

“This long-anticipated revival comes during a time when consumers yearn for a return to simpler and happier times,” the company said. “Iconic Candy, who has pioneered returning long sought-after confections exactly the way they were, knows better than most that there are but a handful of candies that can serve as a portal in time.”

They will be sold in all Big Lots stores across 47 states starting in mid-September, a news release said.