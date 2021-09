When you’re rummaging around in your kitchen late at night you’ll be able to spot the Pringles -- even in the dark.

The potato chip maker is getting in the Halloween spirit with new glow-in-the-dark cans.

The limited-edition packaging comes in Sour Scream and Onion and Oooriginal flavors.

They are available in stores now while supplies last.