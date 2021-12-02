New to shelves: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup with potato chips

You got your chocolate in my peanut butter, but you got your peanut butter on my… potato chip?

Social media users are reporting seeing Reese’s new Peanut Butter Cup with potato chips in the wild.

[TRENDING: Now that Florida police have new guidelines, are they applying them? | Central Florida man to surprise 13 families in need this holiday season | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The treat was announced back in October, but Hershey’s has been a bit cagey with details on when it would appear on store shelves.

Ad

Candy lovers have been looking forward to the promised combination of chocolatey sweetness and the savory salty flavor of potato chips.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

It’s a winning recipe Reese’s capitalized on last year when it introduced Peanut Butter Cups with pretzels.

Since you probably didn’t get one of the newest cups in your trick-or-treat bag, you can hope for one in your stocking.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.