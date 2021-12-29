These were the top baby names of 2021

If you welcomed a new bundle of joy in 2021, you likely did a little research whilst attempting to pick your favorite name.
While there were a few minor changes to the top 10 girls names, compared to 2020, the list remained quite similar.
However, there were a few new additions to the top 10 boys names.
The following were the most popular baby names this year, according to Baby Center:
|Top 20 girl names
|Top 20 boy names
|1. Olivia
|1. Liam
|2. Emma
|2. Noah
|3. Amelia
|3. Oliver
|4. Ava
|4. Elijah
|5. Sophia
|5. Lucas
|6. Charlotte
|6. Levi
|7. Isabella
|7. Mason
|8. Mia
|8. Asher
|9. Luna
|9. James
|10. Harper
|10. Ethan
|11. Gianna
|11. Mateo
|12. Evelyn
|12. Leo
|13. Aria
|13. Jack
|14. Ella
|14. Benjamin
|15. Ellie
|15. Aiden
|16. Mila
|16. Logan
|17. Layla
|17. Grayson
|18. Avery
|18. Jackson
|19. Camila
|19. Henry
|20. Lily
|20. Wyatt
Did your baby’s name make the list? To see a complete ranking of the top 100 names, click or tap here.