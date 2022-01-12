Girl Scouts unveil new cookie for 2022: Adventurefuls

A lot of people say December is the most wonderful time of year, but some say it’s Girl Scout cookie season and that joyous time is upon us.

This year you can get your favorites like always, but you also have a new option called Adventurefuls.

The Girl Scouts’ website describes the cookie as “an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.”

It’s available now through April alongside other iconic options like Thin Mints and Samoas, which also are called Peanut Butter Patties in some parts of the U.S.

Last year’s edition, the french toast-inspired ToastYay! is also available.

This year you don’t have to seek out Girl Scouts selling the coveted cookies. You can just order a box or four through the DoorDash app.

The service is already available in some cities, but it will expand nationwide next month.