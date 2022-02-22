Spiked seltzer Mountain Dew launches in select states

An alcoholic version of Mountain Dew launches in several states Tuesday.

Mountain Dew’s owner, Pepsi, partnered with Boston Beer Company to turn the soft drink into a caffeine-free alcoholic beverage.

The 100-calorie spiked seltzer is 5% alcohol by volume.

Hard Mountain Dew comes in four flavors: Baja Blast, Watermelon, Black Cherry, and original.

It will be sold in 24-ounce, single-serve cans and a variety pack of a dozen 12-ounce cans.

It launches in Tennessee, Florida, and Iowa Tuesday, with plans to expand to more states later this year.

