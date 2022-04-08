Visitors from as far as UK pack Space View Park to witness Axiom launch

Using phones, binoculars and cameras, hundreds of spectators watched from a distance as the Axiom-1 crew lifted off from Kennedy Space Center Friday morning.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – It was like a melting pot of families gathering at Space View Park for the Axiom-1 launch. People from all over the world and right here at home showing up to witness history.

“It was great, it was amazing. I didn’t know what to expect because I have never seen anything like this before but it was worth the drive,” said Janice Garrett from Orlando.

For some people, the launch was a sign of patriotism.

“I’m getting emotional. It’s a reason we can be proud to be Americans,” Lynn Carpenter said.

“Everything you saw in cartoons and TV back in the 50s, it’s really happening now,” Bob Carpenter said. “It’s not an illusion, I think it’s fabulous.”

Some visitors traveled across the pond to witness history.

“I thought it was just so cool. It’s like you don’t see it anywhere else,” said Alicia Passingham from Cambridge, United Kingdom.

“It’s amazing to see how we’re putting people into space and commercial space flights are a reality,” Paul Roberts said.

After the launch, some visitors expressed how eager they were to get a ticket for the next private launch to the ISS. Axiom wouldn’t say exactly how much their first mission cost passengers, but previously disclosed a $55 million price tag for a ten-day trip to the ISS.