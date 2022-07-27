LEGO scares up Haunted Mansion set for foolish mortals

ORLANDO, Fla. – Foolish mortals, if you have ever wanted to take a piece of Disney’s Haunted Mansion home with you, LEGO has a new set you might be interested in.

The company is releasing a new Haunted Mansion mini set that draws inspiration from the popular Disneyland attraction.

Standing over 5 inches tall and 4 inches wide, this 680-piece model features scary good details that any fan would love to see.

LEGO said part of the interior is viewable from the back, including the ghostly dining room, a chandelier and a gallery. The set includes an exclusive Butler minifigure that builders can put around or on the set.

Lego Haunted Mansion set (LEGO)

Happy haunts will recognize paintings of the Hitchhiking Ghosts, Madame Leota and the Gravekeeper.

The set is available beginning Aug. 1 online or in stores.

