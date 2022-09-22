84º

BREAKING NEWS

Features

🍂 Which fall activity are you?

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Fall, Holidays, Florida

Thursday, Sept. 22, marks the first day of fall.

It doesn’t mean much to us here in Florida, because our temperatures will not be dropping anytime soon and our leaves won’t be changing color either.

[TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do I have to show my ID when I get pulled over? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

However, there’s still fun to be had, even if we do sweat our way through the typical fall activities.

So, as we head into the fall season, find out which fall activity best applies to your personality.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

email