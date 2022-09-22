🍂 Which fall activity are you?

Thursday, Sept. 22, marks the first day of fall.

It doesn’t mean much to us here in Florida, because our temperatures will not be dropping anytime soon and our leaves won’t be changing color either.

[TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do I have to show my ID when I get pulled over? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

However, there’s still fun to be had, even if we do sweat our way through the typical fall activities.

So, as we head into the fall season, find out which fall activity best applies to your personality.