McDonald’s bringing back 1980s-era treat for the fall

It’s a blast from the past at McDonald’s.
And no, it’s not yet another appearance of the McRib.
Starting next Wednesday, for a limited time, the fast food giant is bringing back its cheese Danish after a decades-long disappearance.
The pastry is filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with a buttery streusel and light and vanilla drizzle.
McDonald’s briefly sold it in the 1980s.
