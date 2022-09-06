91º

Food

McDonald’s bringing back 1980s-era treat for the fall

Cheese Danish making a comeback for a limited time

CNN Newsource

McDonald's cheese Danish (CNN Newsource)

It’s a blast from the past at McDonald’s.

And no, it’s not yet another appearance of the McRib.

Starting next Wednesday, for a limited time, the fast food giant is bringing back its cheese Danish after a decades-long disappearance.

The pastry is filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with a buttery streusel and light and vanilla drizzle.

McDonald’s briefly sold it in the 1980s.

