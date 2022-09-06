McDonald’s bringing back 1980s-era treat for the fall

It’s a blast from the past at McDonald’s.

And no, it’s not yet another appearance of the McRib.

[TRENDING: Tail-gator? Reptile seen tied to vehicle on I-95 in Brevard County | Here are the airlines with the most delays | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Starting next Wednesday, for a limited time, the fast food giant is bringing back its cheese Danish after a decades-long disappearance.

The pastry is filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with a buttery streusel and light and vanilla drizzle.

Ad

McDonald’s briefly sold it in the 1980s.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: