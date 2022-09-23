Here are all the ways News 6 will keep you updated on the tropics this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – With a tropical weather system on a projected path toward Florida, News 6 has a plan to keep you informed all weekend long.

News 6 meteorologists will hold tropical briefings Saturday and Sunday at the following times, which are approximate:

8:15 a.m.

11:15 a.m.

1:45 p.m.

5 p.m.

8 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

You can watch the weather briefings on ClickOrlando.com, the News 6 App, our YouTube and Facebook channels and News 6+ on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV and Google TV.

Also, due to NFL coverage on TV, News 6 will livestream a digital-only newscast at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on ClickOrlando.com, the News 6 App and News 6+. The newscast will focus on the tropics, including the latest cone, computer models and projected path, along with the news of the day.

Remember, you can monitor the tropics with our FREE Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker App, which you can find by searching “WKMG” in your app store.

And you can read about how to best plan and prepare for storms at ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.