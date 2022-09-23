‘Precautionary measure:’ Seminole County fills sandbags ahead of potential tropical weather

Emergency management officials in Seminole County are offering sandbags for residents to help prepare for possible impacts from a tropical system next week.

On Friday, a sandbag location was opened at the Boombah Seminole County Sports Overflow Lot, which is located at 3450 East Lake Mary Blvd.

Tropical Depression 9 formed in the central Caribbean Sea early Friday and could make landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

Concerns in Seminole County have been high because of recent heavy rainfall and the potential for more rain in the coming days.

“Our river levels in some cases are in action stage,” Planning Manager Steven Lerner said. “The only way for people to protect their homes is the sandbags that are available to them.”

Empty bags and dirt are available to all residents of Seminole County.

Residents should bring their own shovel and gloves to be prepared to fill and load the bags themselves.

“Sandbags are a precautionary measure. They don’t cost anything,” Lerner said. “If you need them, you have them. Get them now while they’re available and don’t wait until the last minute.”

Residents are allowed to fill up to 15 bags per household.

The location in Sanford is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday. It will also be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

