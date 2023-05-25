73º

LIVE

Features

Last chance to see: Orange County displays Asian artwork

Exhibit in final days at Orange County Administration Building

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Central Florida Happenings, Orange County, Arts, AAPI, AAPI Heritage Month
Stock image (Pixabay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s only a few more chances to see the new Asian-Inspired Art Exhibition in Orange County.

The Orange County Asian Committee, in partnership with the city of Orlando, is showcasing works from Central Florida artists at the Orange County Administration Building.

All artwork has an Asian, Asian American or Pacific Islander theme.

The exhibition can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through May.

News 6 has been highlighting the the contributions, achievements and stories of Central Florida’s own expansive and diverse AANHPI community for Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

It’s a project we started in 2021 and since then we’ve told you about everything from local K-pop dance classes to AANHPI voting initiatives to award-winning restaurants. We’ve also spotlighted Central Florida DJs and hip hop artists, “disease detectives” and physicians.

Recently, we visited the the 13th annual Asian American Heritage Council Asian Cultural Festival in Ocoee, where a dragon dance kicked off the festival in style.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email