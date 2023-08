Meteorologist Troy Bridges shares some of his yearbook photos. He was voted 'Best Dressed' in High School.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Students across Central Florida head back to school over the next week, and we want to see their cool photos!

Every Central Florida county, except Volusia, starts on Aug. 10. Volusia County starts Aug. 14.

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges shared some of his back-to-school photos on the ClickOrlando.com PinIt! page and you can easily do the same. Here’s how to do it.

Meteorologist Troy Bridges shares some of his yearbook photos. He was voted 'Best Dressed' in High School. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Here’s to a great school year!