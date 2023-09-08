‘Boomtown:’ Central Florida population growth continues to explode

As people move to Central Florida in droves, Justin Warmoth will turn his attention to "Boomtown" and anchoring at noon and 7 p.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida continues to grow in population, News 6 is returning its attention to “Boomtown,” focusing on development, infrastructure and other areas affected by the influx.

In 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States, data showed that more than 1,500 people were relocating to the Orlando area each week.

Because of the surge, News 6 created “Boomtown,” a series that took an in-depth look at growing pains, transportation and what tactics cities, counties and officials are using to deal with the situation.

News 6 announced Friday that starting next week Justin Warmoth will co-anchor News 6 at Noon and News 6 at 7 p.m. His new schedule will allow him time to delve into “Boomtown,” talking to residents and leaders in Central Florida to find out specific concerns and how the area can best deal with them.

Promise

So here’s our promise to you: News 6 will bring you regular coverage of “Boomtown” stories, routinely asking to hear from you. Let’s start with this: What questions do you have about the population growth where you live?

Submit your question below and there’s a good chance that Justin Warmoth may be in touch.