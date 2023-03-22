Boomtown: New YMCA facility opens at Orlando’s new Packing District

A new YMCA opens in Orlando's packing district, bringing with it 100 new jobs to the area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Wednesday at The Leonard and Marjorie Williams Family YMCA in Orlando’s new Packing District.

The facility is located on Princeton Street between John Young Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail and is bringing over 100 new jobs to the area.

The new YMCA is set to offer all sorts of programs for adults and children and has the potential to serve more than 68,000 people who live in College Park, Pine Hills and other surrounding neighborhoods.

Construction for a new apartment complex is underway just feet away from the building.

YMCA leaders called the Packing District one of Orlando’s “newest and vibrant communities.”

“Right where we are standing was just some property that (has) never been developed. It had really a lot of homeless camps in this area that we’ve taken care of and this is a multi-phase project, so we do have some multi-family open, but this is really the first real piece that people can come to visit,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

The Packing District will be home to 4Roots Farm and Agriculture Center and The Cannery apartment complex, which was the first project to break ground in 2019.

Dyer mentioned a new Publix supermarket is also under construction nearby.

The YMCA is set to hold a block party to celebrate the grand opening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

