Here are the most popular Halloween movies in Florida this year

Spooky season is here! And it’s time to bring out the ghost-shaped cookies, carved pumpkins and Halloween movies.

In preparation for Halloween, HubScore released its list of each state’s favorite Halloween film in 2023.

According to HubScore, the study looked at the top 25 trending movies nationwide to determine which movies were the most popular in each state.

The research shows that “Saw X” placed as Florida’s favorite Halloween movie this year — as well as 14 other states.

Meanwhile, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” was the most popular Halloween flick along the U.S. west coast.

“Halloween” was the top choice in three states, and “Casper” only made the cut in two, tying with “The Nun II” as the least popular nationwide.

In all, the top five Halloween movies in Florida were as follows:

Saw X Beetlejuice Hocus Pocus Scream VI The Exorcist