What is Breakfast with Bridgett? Here’s what to know about new News 6+ show

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hungry for news, entertainment and maybe a few laughs? Then you should check out Breakfast With Bridgett.

News 6 morning news anchor Bridgett Ellison is serving up a daily digital news brief aimed at giving viewers everything they need before they head out the door. From weather to traffic, the day’s top headlines, as well as stories you’ll want to share with your friends, Bridgett has you covered.

Breakfast With Bridgett airs weekdays at 7:30 a.m. on ClickOrlando.com and WKMG’s streaming channel News 6+.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

You can email Bridgett at bellison@wkmg.com.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: