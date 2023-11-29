Big event coming up? Here’s how to promote it on the ClickOrlando Community Calendar

News 6 and ClickOrlando.com want you to be informed about everything happening in our community, whether it is breaking news or a must-see event coming to your town.

To help you stay up-to-date on all the big concerts, plays, festivals and more coming to Central Florida, we maintain the ClickOrlando Community Calendar.

ClickOrlando Community Calendar (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

You can find all kinds of happenings on the community calendar, but you can also promote your organization’s events there as well. Here’s how:

Step 1:

There are a couple of ways to find the community calendar. The easiest way is to head to ClickOrlando.com/communitycalendar.

Once there, you can start the process of adding your event by clicking the button marked “Add Event” in the upper righthand side of the calendar.

Add Event (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

You can also scroll down on the homepage of ClickOrlando.com until you spot the “Events Calendar” widget on the right side of your screen.

Events Calendar widget (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Once there, you can start adding your event by clicking on the plus sign in the upper right corner of the calendar.

Add event on Events Calendar (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Step 2:

Once you click the “Add Event” button or the plus sign on the “Events Calendar” you will be taken to CitySpark, the third-party vendor that helps operate our community calendar.

You will be presented with a form. Fill out all of the required fields with information about your event.

CitySpark form (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Once all of the required fields are filled out, scroll to the bottom of the form and click the “Review” button.

Step 3:

Once you hit “Review” you’ll be brought to a page where you can check all of the information for your event and make sure it is accurate.

When you have confirmed all of the information provided for the event is correct, you’ll have two main options on how to proceed.

Review and options on how to proceed. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A: If you hit this option, you’ll be taken to a page where you can select premium features to help you promote your event. These paid options will allow you to do things such as ensure that your event is featured on the top of the community calendar and create ads that will display on ClickOrlando.com.

For additional fees, you can also create additional location-based mobile ads. You can even create a direct email campaign for your event.

B: This option allows you to post a “basic listing” of your event to the ClickOrlando Community Calendar at no cost.

New events are posted regularly, so be sure to check back often, and don’t forget to add your events to the calendar as well.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: