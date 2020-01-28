Florida Foodie: Gourmet mushrooms grown in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is home to plenty of agriculture, but you might not expect to find it inside a warehouse in downtown Orlando.

One couple recently took their at-home fungus farm into the urban setting to provide gourmet mushrooms to the masses.

Nearby Naturals is the brain child of Soraya Fernandez-Hazoury and her fiance. Their fascination with fungus has grown into a full-time job over the past year and half.

Fernandez-Hazoury spoke with us about how they got started, why they wanted to grow in the city and what's next for their business.

