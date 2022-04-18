Taco Bell bringing back Mexican pizza

Taco Bell fans are drooling over the return of Mexican pizza.

After a two-year hiatus, the fast-food chain confirmed Monday that Mexican pizza will re-appear on menus next month.

Taco Bell introduced the item in 1985. It was originally called Pizzazz Pizza, but the restaurant stopped serving it in 2020 to cut costs.

The move caused some outrage with hundreds of thousands of people signing a petition demanding it back.

Vegetarians are especially happy about the return of Mexican pizza because it’s one of the few fast-food meals available to them.

Mexican pizza is expected to re-launch May 19.

