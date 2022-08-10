Pumpkin flavors set to arrive at Dunkin’ next week

While it won’t feel like fall in Florida, coffee lovers will rejoice that pumpkin flavors are on their way to Dunkin’.

Dunkin’ announced its fall lineup, including new pumpkin drinks and bakery items, will arrive in stores on Aug. 17.

The coffee chain said its lineup includes Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and a Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

To go along with your beverage, you can get maple bacon on a breakfast sandwich or just as a snack. There will also be a glazed pumpkin cake donut, pumpkin Munchkins donut hole treats and a pumpkin muffin which is topped with a sweet streusel and white icing.

To celebrate the fall-flavor return, Dunkin’ is offering a $3 medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte through Sept. 13.

