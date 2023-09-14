81º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Food

2 of Central Florida’s premier chefs team up for special dinner

Norman Van Aken, Lordfer “Lo” Lalicon collaborating for 6-course meal

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Food, Florida Foodie, Orlando, Business, Orange County
Norman Van Aken, Lordfer "Lo" Lalicon (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two of the most well-known names in Orlando’s fine dining scene are teaming up for a special collaboration.

Chef Norman Van Aken, the owner of Norman’s, and chef Lordfer “Lo” Lalicon, the executive chef and co-owner of Kaya, are putting together a special six-course dinner for one night only, according to a Facebook about the event.

According to the post, the dinner is set for Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at Norman’s — 7924 Via Dellagio Way.

Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:

In addition to the six-course meal, attendees will receive a welcome cocktail and there is also an optional wine pairing.

The meal will cost $200 per person, plus tax and gratuity, according to the post.

Reservations for the event are set to open soon, according to the online post, but no specific date for the opening has been set.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email