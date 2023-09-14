2 of Central Florida’s premier chefs team up for special dinner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two of the most well-known names in Orlando’s fine dining scene are teaming up for a special collaboration.

Chef Norman Van Aken, the owner of Norman’s, and chef Lordfer “Lo” Lalicon, the executive chef and co-owner of Kaya, are putting together a special six-course dinner for one night only, according to a Facebook about the event.

According to the post, the dinner is set for Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at Norman’s — 7924 Via Dellagio Way.

In addition to the six-course meal, attendees will receive a welcome cocktail and there is also an optional wine pairing.

The meal will cost $200 per person, plus tax and gratuity, according to the post.

Reservations for the event are set to open soon, according to the online post, but no specific date for the opening has been set.

