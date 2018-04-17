Dr. B is the Osceola County teacher of the year

CELEBRATION, Fla. - It's hard to quantify the number of great teachers in our schools, but every year some of the best and brightest are recognized for their service.

Affectionately called "Dr. B" by her students, Janet Bisogno, who teaches at Celebration High School, is the new Osceola County teacher of the tear.

After becoming a mother nearly 20 years ago, she took a detour from her nursing career to work as a teacher, and found it so rewarding she never looked back.

Bisogno gets results, as her IB biology students have a 100-percent passage rate for the end-of-course exam, and for the past two school years, her students have scored above the world average.

"Even though they think this is too hard for them, they realize they all can do that. I look at myself more as that support person, that cheerleader, (who) encourages them to go on," Bisogno said.

Bisogno will now represent Osceola County at the state level in the Florida Department of Education/Macy's 2019 teacher of the year competition.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.