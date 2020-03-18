Weekly Flagler ‘Crimemaps’ meetings lead to domestic violence suspects, car thieves

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Less than a day after the Flagler County Sheriff's Office's Intelligence Unit shared pictures of two suspected car thieves wanted for burglaries across Florida, patrol deputies had them in custody.

Deputies said they found 29 stolen identification cards and social security cards in the suspects' car.

The Patrol Unit and the Fugitive Unit, together, hunted down Jerrad Moore almost immediately after he was accused of pointing a shotgun at a woman and threatening to kill her.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the successes are because the units - patrol, fugitive, probation, courts, intelligence, and juvenile justice - all gather weekly at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center and share suspects, trends, tips and leads.

"Crooks go wherever they want to, they don't have rules and regulations and boundaries that we have," Staly said.

Staly calls the meeting “Crimemaps,” which stands for crime reduction, intelligence monitoring, employee management

and agency performance summary.

Staly said leaders from Bunnell and Palm Coast police departments also attend the weekly Wednesday meetings, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

They show faces of domestic violence suspects who are out on bond wearing ankle monitors.

They pinpoint all burglaries and discuss possible suspects.

Recently, witnesses had spotted Uhaul trucks leaving the scene of burglaries. Deputies shared that information at Crimemaps and the patrol unit stopped a Uhaul in the area and made two arrests of wanted fugitives, Staly said.

Staly said Crimemaps also gives patrol deputies a playbook, detailing exactly where to go and when.

“Now they know where to focus their time when they’re not handling their calls for service,” Staly said.

Staly credits in part the Crimemaps meetings with the reduction in crime in Flagler County for a third straight year.

Staly said crime dropped by 17% last year after a 22% reduction in 2018.

He said violent crime is down 14.2% and property crime fell by 20.1%.