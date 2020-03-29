Tracking the impact of the coronavirus in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is committed to bringing you the facts surrounding the coronavirus. Last week, decisions were made on the local and national level to help stop the spread of the virus.

News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth spoke with News 6 investigator Louis Bolden on “The Weekly” about the challenges local testing sites are seeing. And when it comes to financial relief, the House passed a $2.2 trillion rescue package last week.

News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth also spoke with News 6 investigator Mike Holfeld about what the stimulus package means for millions of Americans impacted by the coronavirus.

Last week’s episode of the weekly can be watched below.