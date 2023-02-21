Seminole State College hosts events to prep high schoolers for next step in education

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole State College of Florida and Seminole County Public Schools partnered to give 700 high school seniors the tools to take the next step in their education.

Students throughout the district attended Decision Day earlier in February.

“When high school students come here, we’re telling them that Seminole State is for everyone,” said Lorie Coachman, the college’s interim associate VP of admissions and enrollment. “And when they are able to connect with the institution through an immersive experience like Decision Day, they can see themselves as not only students but as scholars.”

Coachman added there are no dumb questions, only opportunities.

“So ask every question that comes to mind,” she said. “In fact, I encourage you to ask the same question three different ways just to make sure you understand.”

Marsha McBryde, the lead counselor at Winter Springs High School, is passionate about helping students find the right fit, whether it’s a vocational, trade, two-year or four-year degree and letting them know about the options in their backyard.

“As counselors, we commit every year to get our students here, our seniors, so they can find those opportunities,” McBryde said. “I am a product of Seminole State College. So is my husband, my daughter and my son.”

Students who attended Decision Day met with current Seminole State students like Wanya Allen, who is a freshman studying computer engineering.

“I was looking for something that’s affordable to at least start off and get my foot into college life,” Allen said. “It just opens your eyes to a lot of things you may not realize about yourself. That one, you have what it takes to be a leader. Two, you have what it takes to be a college student. And three, you have what it takes to expand your horizons to be a better you.”

Students also learned about opportunities after Seminole State and had the chance to meet with a University of Florida online admissions officer.

“It’s pretty much earning your first 60 credits here and (it) kind of preps you at the university level. I went that route as a non-traditional student myself. I had two jobs, I went and got my AA, saved money and then went to an online program,” Jesse Olivo said.

If you missed Decision Day and would like to check out Seminole State College, high school junior, seniors and their families are invited to Seminole State at Night.

The event will be held at the Sanford/Lake Mary Campus from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. Guests will learn about the school’s 200 degrees, certificates and programs.

You can register for Seminole State at Night here.

For information on the college’s programs or to apply, click here.

