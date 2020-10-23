Possible new organ discovered in the human throat

There has been a possible groundbreaking discovery in the human body as medical researchers have found a new organ in the throat.

Scientists from the Netherlands believe they have uncovered a pair of previously overlooked glands that are hidden away in our skulls where the nasal cavity and the throat meet.

Researchers want to name the body part tubarial glands.

The scientists say the glands cannot be seen with conventional methods of medical imaging like ultrasound, CT scans or MRIs.

It was only identified when the doctors were using an advanced and new type of scan.

Researchers found the glands during scans designed to look for tumorous growths.

Because the study concentrated on a small number of patients, they plan to examine more people to collect data.