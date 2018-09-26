Lake Eola swan boat turns pink for breast cancer awareness

ORLANDO, Fla. - One of Lake Eola's iconic swan boats is taking on a new look. It has been turned pink, as part of Florida Hospital's annual Pink Out initiative.

The boat, one out of eight on the lake, will remain pink through the month of October.

Officials say the boat represents the one in eight women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer over their lifetime.

The Pink Out initiative raises funds for breast cancer screenings and diagnostic testing for uninsured women.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 265,000 women nationwide are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

