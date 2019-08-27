Universal Orlando employee contracts flesh-eating bacteria, has 25% of skin removed

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who works at Universal Orlando has had more than 25% of his skin removed after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria, according to a report.

The Miami Herald, citing the man's family, reported that David Ireland, 50, has undergone three operations after contracting necrotizing fasciitis.

According to the report, Ireland suffered from flu-like symptoms about a week ago when doctors admitted him to an emergency room in Orlando. Ireland's brother, Daniel, said doctors have removed more than 25% of the skin off his brother's body and his kidneys have failed.

It's not known how Ireland contracted the bacteria. His brother said Ireland swims in the pool at his Orlando condo, but he does not go in lakes or the ocean, according to the Herald.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family with medical costs.

"David is still in a life-threatening situation, but there are some small victories every day. I miss my best friend very much and pray every day that God will spare his life and bring him back home to me and our children," said David's wife, Jody Ireland, on the GoFundMe page.

David Ireland and his wife, who also works at Universal, have two daughters, 7 and 4.

