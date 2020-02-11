'Nanny McPhee' Child Star Raphael Coleman Dies at 25

Raphael Coleman, well-known for his role in "Nanny McPhee," has died at the age of 25.

Coleman, who became a climate change activist later on in life, collapsed on Friday while he was out running, according to a Facebook post by his stepfather. His family said he was in the "middle of a trip" at the time, but it's not clear where.

“Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox,” his mother, Liz Jensen, wrote on Twitter after his death. “He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy.”

Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy https://t.co/qFRKPT7rRG — Liz Jensen (@LizJensenWriter) February 7, 2020

No cause of death has been released for Coleman, but he had no prior health problems, his family said.

At age 11, Coleman appeared in the 2005 family comedy "Nanny McPhee" with costars Emma Thompson and Colin Firth. He also later held roles in two films, “It’s Alive” and “The Fourth Kind.”

Coleman started studying climate change activism in his teens and eventually dropped out of the University of Manchester and joined Extinction Rebellion, a global environment movement dedicated to getting the government to address climate change.

"When I think of Raph, I see something that will never die, a blunt of eternity, a light beam that lives forever in young people," Coleman’s stepfather, Carsten Jensen wrote.

"We believe that it is us, the older generations who have something to give the young people. We believe that we are the ones who pass the baton of life to them. But I think it's the other way around. The young people remind us why we're alive,” he continued.

RELATED STORIES

Can You Die From Mono?

ALS 'Ice Bucket Challenge' Champion Peter Frates Dead at 34

Man Who Died Protecting Others at His Bachelor Party Hailed a Hero