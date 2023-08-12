OCALA, Fla. – There’s something special about taking in a meal while enjoying the air outside, and it could even contribute to your happiness, particularly if there are plants around. During the pandemic, having outdoor seating was a lifeline for many restaurants, allowing them to operate both takeaway and dine-in services.
Many also used the opportunity to show off their personality with decor and furniture that fit their vibe. Are you partial to a luxurious fake garden? Or are you more into lawn chairs and tiki vibes?
Globally, many people may have associated the outdoor dining experience with the cafes of European cities or street food stalls in Asia. Travelers and locals alike often spend hours sipping coffee and eating delicious and cheap food. In the U.S., outdoor seating can take the form of small tables, semi-private nooks, or communal-style seating for the masses, like at a beer garden. Key to a good outdoor table is shade from the sun and, in urban settings, walls or barriers that can cut down on fumes and noise from nearby car traffic.
Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:
Restaurants may also play up other perks—like having a great view. The coronavirus pandemic also increased demand for outdoor heaters so restaurants could keep serving meals outside in the colder seasons. All these adjustments have led to more Americans rediscovering the pleasures of dining al fresco, away from the noise inside.
While a good chunk of pandemic-era outside seating may have shrunk back since the return to “normal,” many restaurants still have their prized patio tables ready for patrons. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Ocala using data from Yelp. The rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.
#30. Big Man's Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (35 reviews)
- Address: 1011 NE 14th St Ocala, FL 34470
- Categories: Southern, Breakfast & Brunch, American (Traditional)
#29. Gg's Heavenly Soul Food
- Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)
- Address: 2209 E Silver Springs Blvd Ocala, FL 34470
- Categories: Soul Food
#28. Picasso's Palette
- Rating: 5.0/5 (3 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 106 SW 17th St Ocala, FL 34471
- Categories: Art Classes, Cafes, Paint-Your-Own Pottery
#27. Ninja Sushi & Thai
- Rating: 4.5/5 (66 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 2575 SW 42nd St Ste 109 Ocala, FL 34471
- Categories: Sushi Bars, Japanese, Thai
#26. Stella's Modern Pantry
- Rating: 4.5/5 (56 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 20 SW Broadway Ocala, FL 34471
- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Modern European, Wine Bars
#25. AK Pho
- Rating: 4.5/5 (52 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 2635 SW College Rd Ste 200 Ocala, FL 34471
- Categories: Vietnamese
#24. Bagelicious Deli & Bakery
- Rating: 4.5/5 (73 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 2459 SW 27th Ave Ocala, FL 34474
- Categories: Bagels, Delis, Sandwiches
#23. Tokyo Sushi
- Rating: 4.5/5 (29 reviews)
- Address: 2785 NW 49th Ave Unit 106 Ocala, FL 34482
- Categories: Japanese
#22. Molly Maguire's of Ocala
- Rating: 4.5/5 (29 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 17 SW 1st Ave Ocala, FL 34471
- Categories: Sandwiches, Cuban, Pubs
#21. J Rocks Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5/5 (60 reviews)
- Address: 2606 SW 19th Ave Rd Ste 103 Ocala, FL 34471
- Categories: Pizza
#20. Brick & Iron Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (10 reviews)
- Address: 217 SE 1st Ave Unit 100B Ocala, FL 34471
- Categories: Acai Bowls, Juice Bars & Smoothies, Cafes
#19. Big Lee's - Serious About Barbecue
- Rating: 4.5/5 (209 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 3925 SE 45th Ct Ocala, FL 34480
- Categories: Food Trucks, Barbeque
#18. Smokin Swamp BBQ
- Rating: 4.5/5 (8 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: Jacksonville Rd Ocala, FL 34479
- Categories: Food Trucks, Barbeque
#17. Akbar Indian Cuisine
- Rating: 4.5/5 (35 reviews)
- Address: 618 S Pine Ave Ocala, FL 34471
- Categories: Indian
#16. Thai To Go
- Rating: 4.5/5 (38 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 9020 SW 27th Ave Ste B Ocala, FL 34476
- Categories: Thai
#15. Mission BBQ - Ocala
- Rating: 4.5/5 (17 reviews)
- Address: 2205 SW College Rd Ste 200 Ocala, FL 34471
- Categories: Barbeque, Smokehouse, Seafood
#14. The Gathering Cafe Ocala
- Rating: 4.5/5 (96 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 306 SW Broadway St Ocala, FL 34471
- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Coffee & Tea, Juice Bars & Smoothies
#13. Sans Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5/5 (25 reviews)
- Address: 4953 NW Blitchton Rd Ocala, FL 34482
- Categories: Italian, Pizza
#12. Bombay Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (54 reviews)
- Address: 4120 SW 38th Ct Ocala, FL 34474
- Categories: Indian, Cafes
#11. Latin American Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (55 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 2714 NE 14th St Ocala, FL 34470
- Categories: Cuban, Latin American, Sandwiches
#10. Madras Cafe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (23 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 2800 SW 24th Ave Ste 101 Ocala, FL 34471
- Categories: Indian, Vegetarian, Vegan
#9. Cafe Havana
- Rating: 4.5/5 (152 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 923 N Magnolia Ave Ste 300 Ocala, FL 34475
- Categories: Cuban, Latin American, Spanish
#8. Depot On Magnolia
- Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)
- Address: 533 NE 1st Ave Ocala, FL 34470
- Categories: American (Traditional)
#7. Hibachi of Sakura
- Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)
- Address: 4920 E Silver Springs Blvd Ste 108 Ocala, FL 34470
- Categories: Japanese, Sushi Bars
#6. Haeorum Foods
- Rating: 5.0/5 (254 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 3045A SE 3rd Ave Ocala, FL 34471
- Categories: Korean, Asian Fusion
#5. So Yummy BBQ Grill
- Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)
- Address: 7500 SW State Rd 200 Ocala, FL 34476
- Categories: Food Trucks, Sandwiches
#4. The Jerk Bowl
- Rating: 5.0/5 (14 reviews)
- Address: 15 NW 40th Ave Ocala, FL 34482
- Categories: Caribbean, Food Trucks
#3. Hacienda Colombiana
- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)
- Address: 2409 NE Jacksonville Rd Ocala, FL 34479
- Categories: Colombian
#2. Taverna Berrocal
- Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)
- Address: 2515 NE 3rd St Ocala, FL 34470
- Categories: Italian, French, Peruvian
#1. Brisas Del Mar
- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)
- Address: 1900 S Pine Ave Ocala, FL 34471
- Categories: Mexican
