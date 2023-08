In last week’s question, we asked, “The city of Apopka was named after the Seminole word ‘Ahapopka’ meaning what?” More than 100 of you answered our Insider trivia 6uestion and about 46% of you got the question right!

The City of Apopka was named after the Seminole word ‘Ahapopka’ meaning potato-eating place. The answer was located in this Insider article.

