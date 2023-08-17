🔨Highest-paying jobs in Orlando that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education.
They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education.
All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered.
Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL that don’t require a college degree.
#50. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $52,990
- #115 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $87,640
- Employment: 22,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)
#49. Riggers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $53,110
- #31 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $52,100
- Employment: 17,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($89,080)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,310)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($73,160)
#48. Pile driver operators
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $53,220
- #17 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $75,950
- Employment: 3,760
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,620)
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($106,340)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,880)
#47. Postal service clerks
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $54,010
- #137 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 450
National
- Annual mean salary: $53,210
- Employment: 79,320
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
--- Florence, SC ($59,360)
--- Monroe, MI ($59,320)
#46. Postal service mail carriers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $54,440
- #137 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,260
National
- Annual mean salary: $54,370
- Employment: 335,540
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Modesto, CA ($57,160)
--- Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
#45. Advertising sales agents
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $54,870
- #148 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 740
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,540
- Employment: 96,660
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
#44. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $54,890
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,080
- Employment: 8,590
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)
#43. Bailiffs
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $55,120
- #21 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $52,340
- Employment: 16,420
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN ($69,600)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,050)
--- Glens Falls, NY ($66,980)
#42. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $56,870
- #147 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 530
National
- Annual mean salary: $69,750
- Employment: 54,470
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#41. Hearing aid specialists
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $57,150
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $59,960
- Employment: 10,790
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,130)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($73,180)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,300)
#40. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $57,990
- #188 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 370
National
- Annual mean salary: $64,230
- Employment: 50,780
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)
--- Fresno, CA ($86,230)
--- Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)
#39. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $58,260
- #222 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,750
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,870
- Employment: 466,910
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#38. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $58,420
- #53 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $54,450
- Employment: 25,770
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Longview, WA ($74,500)
--- Redding, CA ($72,680)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,740)
#37. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $59,960
- #177 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 12,230
National
- Annual mean salary: $63,380
- Employment: 1,443,630
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#36. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $60,100
- #67 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,360
- Employment: 25,800
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,600)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,910)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,660)
#35. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $61,370
- #270 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 12,380
National
- Annual mean salary: $71,110
- Employment: 1,026,390
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
--- Boulder, CO ($101,630)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#34. Private detectives and investigators
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $61,560
- #38 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260
National
- Annual mean salary: $60,970
- Employment: 28,860
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Jackson, MI ($93,360)
--- Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
--- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
#33. Audiovisual equipment installers and repairers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $61,590
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $46,120
- Employment: 21,540
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($73,810)
--- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($61,590)
--- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($60,790)
#32. Fire inspectors and investigators
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $62,190
- #58 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $69,680
- Employment: 14,600
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Dayton, OH ($116,740)
--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)
#31. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $62,210
- #364 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,630
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,330
- Employment: 629,420
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
--- Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)
#30. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $63,640
- #448 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,490
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,590
- Employment: 526,240
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#29. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $63,740
- #135 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,310
- Employment: 44,870
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
#28. Brokerage clerks
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $63,790
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $57,710
- Employment: 39,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)
#27. Chefs and head cooks
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $64,290
- #31 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,300
National
- Annual mean salary: $56,920
- Employment: 129,810
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)
#26. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $64,560
- #331 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 8,510
National
- Annual mean salary: $72,390
- Employment: 1,242,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
--- Napa, CA ($92,620)
#25. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $65,750
- #334 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 770
National
- Annual mean salary: $79,060
- Employment: 123,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
--- Salinas, CA ($110,180)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
#24. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $65,880
- #326 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 7,060
National
- Annual mean salary: $75,060
- Employment: 665,870
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#23. Crane and tower operators
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $66,300
- #50 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 440
National
- Annual mean salary: $65,270
- Employment: 43,400
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
--- Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#22. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $66,520
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 290
National
- Annual mean salary: $68,180
- Employment: 11,430
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)
#21. Construction and building inspectors
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $67,010
- #101 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,360
National
- Annual mean salary: $68,480
- Employment: 117,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New Haven, CT ($121,510)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#20. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $67,590
- #228 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,920
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,960
- Employment: 278,140
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
--- Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#19. Flight attendants
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $67,620
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,600
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,280
- Employment: 96,900
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)
--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)
--- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)
#18. Insurance sales agents
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $68,130
- #129 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,040
National
- Annual mean salary: $69,340
- Employment: 422,600
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#17. Food service managers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $68,190
- #66 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,640
National
- Annual mean salary: $63,970
- Employment: 210,680
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#16. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $71,350
- #55 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $98,330
- Employment: 33,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,420)
--- Anchorage, AK ($118,620)
--- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($110,750)
#15. Detectives and criminal investigators
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $71,930
- #225 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 750
National
- Annual mean salary: $90,370
- Employment: 107,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
--- Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#14. Power plant operators
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $72,400
- #119 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $83,740
- Employment: 28,960
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fresno, CA ($129,650)
--- Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
#13. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $74,030
- #76 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,070
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,030
- Employment: 234,680
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
#12. Power distributors and dispatchers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $76,670
- #44 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $95,520
- Employment: 9,660
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)
--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)
#11. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $77,430
- #21 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,700
National
- Annual mean salary: $69,470
- Employment: 125,440
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)
--- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)
#10. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $79,080
- #137 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 870
National
- Annual mean salary: $83,270
- Employment: 80,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)
#9. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $81,580
- #39 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 390
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,320
- Employment: 22,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)
--- Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)
#8. Transportation inspectors
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $83,810
- #33 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330
National
- Annual mean salary: $77,620
- Employment: 25,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
--- Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#7. Lodging managers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $86,080
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 520
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,770
- Employment: 35,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
#6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $86,300
- #220 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,640
National
- Annual mean salary: $98,760
- Employment: 128,230
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $87,480
- #121 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,580
National
- Annual mean salary: $92,320
- Employment: 243,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#4. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $89,800
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,820
- Employment: 12,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $103,400
- #109 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 970
National
- Annual mean salary: $105,580
- Employment: 144,640
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#2. Commercial pilots
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $113,520
- #51 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 490
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,080
- Employment: 42,770
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
--- Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#1. Athletes and sports competitors
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Annual mean salary: $153,220
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $116,930
- Employment: 12,320
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)
--- Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)
--- Columbus, OH ($201,290)