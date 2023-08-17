🔨Highest-paying jobs in Orlando that don’t require a college degree

Suwin // Shutterstock

#50. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $52,990

- #115 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 110



National

- Annual mean salary: $87,640

- Employment: 22,490

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510)

--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)

Roman023_photography // Shutterstock

#49. Riggers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $53,110

- #31 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $52,100

- Employment: 17,980

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($89,080)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,310)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($73,160)

Canva

#48. Pile driver operators

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $53,220

- #17 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $75,950

- Employment: 3,760

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,620)

--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($106,340)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,880)

rlat // Shutterstock

#47. Postal service clerks

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $54,010

- #137 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 450



National

- Annual mean salary: $53,210

- Employment: 79,320

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

--- Florence, SC ($59,360)

--- Monroe, MI ($59,320)

Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#46. Postal service mail carriers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $54,440

- #137 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,260



National

- Annual mean salary: $54,370

- Employment: 335,540

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Modesto, CA ($57,160)

--- Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#45. Advertising sales agents

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $54,870

- #148 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 740



National

- Annual mean salary: $66,540

- Employment: 96,660

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

DenisKlimov // Shutterstock

#44. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $54,890

- #35 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180



National

- Annual mean salary: $62,080

- Employment: 8,590

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)

--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)

ITisha // Shutterstock

#43. Bailiffs

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $55,120

- #21 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $52,340

- Employment: 16,420

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN ($69,600)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,050)

--- Glens Falls, NY ($66,980)

Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#42. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $56,870

- #147 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 530



National

- Annual mean salary: $69,750

- Employment: 54,470

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#41. Hearing aid specialists

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $57,150

- #19 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $59,960

- Employment: 10,790

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,130)

--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($73,180)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,300)

ryanivy308 // Pixabay

#40. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $57,990

- #188 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 370



National

- Annual mean salary: $64,230

- Employment: 50,780

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)

--- Fresno, CA ($86,230)

--- Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#39. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $58,260

- #222 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,750



National

- Annual mean salary: $66,870

- Employment: 466,910

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

Peter Braakmann // Shutterstock

#38. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $58,420

- #53 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $54,450

- Employment: 25,770

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Longview, WA ($74,500)

--- Redding, CA ($72,680)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,740)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#37. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $59,960

- #177 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 12,230



National

- Annual mean salary: $63,380

- Employment: 1,443,630

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

Canva

#36. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $60,100

- #67 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $62,360

- Employment: 25,800

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,600)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,910)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,660)

Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#35. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $61,370

- #270 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 12,380



National

- Annual mean salary: $71,110

- Employment: 1,026,390

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

--- Boulder, CO ($101,630)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#34. Private detectives and investigators

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $61,560

- #38 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 260



National

- Annual mean salary: $60,970

- Employment: 28,860

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Jackson, MI ($93,360)

--- Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)

--- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)

Canva

#33. Audiovisual equipment installers and repairers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $61,590

- #2 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 200



National

- Annual mean salary: $46,120

- Employment: 21,540

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($73,810)

--- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($61,590)

--- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($60,790)

Canva

#32. Fire inspectors and investigators

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $62,190

- #58 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $69,680

- Employment: 14,600

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Dayton, OH ($116,740)

--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($112,040)

--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($107,220)

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#31. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $62,210

- #364 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,630



National

- Annual mean salary: $67,330

- Employment: 629,420

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

--- Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#30. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $63,640

- #448 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 4,490



National

- Annual mean salary: $73,590

- Employment: 526,240

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#29. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $63,740

- #135 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $67,310

- Employment: 44,870

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

--- Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#28. Brokerage clerks

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $63,790

- #9 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $57,710

- Employment: 39,980

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,310)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($69,330)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,970)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#27. Chefs and head cooks

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $64,290

- #31 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,300



National

- Annual mean salary: $56,920

- Employment: 129,810

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#26. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $64,560

- #331 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 8,510



National

- Annual mean salary: $72,390

- Employment: 1,242,490

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

--- Napa, CA ($92,620)

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#25. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $65,750

- #334 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 770



National

- Annual mean salary: $79,060

- Employment: 123,940

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

--- Salinas, CA ($110,180)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

sculpies // Shutterstock

#24. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $65,880

- #326 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 7,060



National

- Annual mean salary: $75,060

- Employment: 665,870

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

Unsplash

#23. Crane and tower operators

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $66,300

- #50 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 440



National

- Annual mean salary: $65,270

- Employment: 43,400

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

--- Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#22. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $66,520

- #23 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 290



National

- Annual mean salary: $68,180

- Employment: 11,430

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)

Canva

#21. Construction and building inspectors

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $67,010

- #101 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,360



National

- Annual mean salary: $68,480

- Employment: 117,830

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New Haven, CT ($121,510)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#20. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $67,590

- #228 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,920



National

- Annual mean salary: $70,960

- Employment: 278,140

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

--- Salinas, CA ($90,800)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#19. Flight attendants

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $67,620

- #3 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,600



National

- Annual mean salary: $62,280

- Employment: 96,900

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)

--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)

--- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Insurance sales agents

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $68,130

- #129 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 5,040



National

- Annual mean salary: $69,340

- Employment: 422,600

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#17. Food service managers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $68,190

- #66 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,640



National

- Annual mean salary: $63,970

- Employment: 210,680

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

Igor Kardasov // Shutterstock

#16. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $71,350

- #55 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $98,330

- Employment: 33,490

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,420)

--- Anchorage, AK ($118,620)

--- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($110,750)

Prath // Shutterstock

#15. Detectives and criminal investigators

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $71,930

- #225 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 750



National

- Annual mean salary: $90,370

- Employment: 107,890

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

--- Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

michaeljung // Shutterstock

#14. Power plant operators

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $72,400

- #119 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 200



National

- Annual mean salary: $83,740

- Employment: 28,960

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fresno, CA ($129,650)

--- Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#13. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $74,030

- #76 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,070



National

- Annual mean salary: $70,030

- Employment: 234,680

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

Lovely Bird // Shutterstock

#12. Power distributors and dispatchers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $76,670

- #44 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $95,520

- Employment: 9,660

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)

--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)

--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)

Pandu Agus Wismoyo // Unsplash

#11. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $77,430

- #21 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,700



National

- Annual mean salary: $69,470

- Employment: 125,440

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)

--- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)

U.S. Air Force

#10. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $79,080

- #137 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 870



National

- Annual mean salary: $83,270

- Employment: 80,890

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

Canva

#9. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $81,580

- #39 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 390



National

- Annual mean salary: $91,320

- Employment: 22,510

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)

--- Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)

Canva

#8. Transportation inspectors

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $83,810

- #33 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 330



National

- Annual mean salary: $77,620

- Employment: 25,070

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

--- Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#7. Lodging managers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $86,080

- #14 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 520



National

- Annual mean salary: $67,770

- Employment: 35,920

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

Canva

#6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $86,300

- #220 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,640



National

- Annual mean salary: $98,760

- Employment: 128,230

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $87,480

- #121 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,580



National

- Annual mean salary: $92,320

- Employment: 243,920

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#4. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $89,800

- #12 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $81,820

- Employment: 12,750

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $103,400

- #109 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 970



National

- Annual mean salary: $105,580

- Employment: 144,640

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#2. Commercial pilots

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $113,520

- #51 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 490



National

- Annual mean salary: $115,080

- Employment: 42,770

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

--- Savannah, GA ($177,450)

Unsplash

#1. Athletes and sports competitors

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

- Annual mean salary: $153,220

- #11 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 230



National

- Annual mean salary: $116,930

- Employment: 12,320

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($212,500)

--- Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($210,210)

--- Columbus, OH ($201,290)