ORLANDO, Fla. – Camping is a growing leisure activity with no signs of slowing down. According to KOA’s 2022 North American Camping report, close to 57 million households in the U.S. and Canada took at least one camping trip in the last year, with tent camping being the most popular way to sleep outdoors.
There are many factors to consider when planning a camping trip, including the amenities. Car camping usually means driving up to your campsite, which allows campers to haul a few more amenities to the campgrounds. These sites may offer electrical outlets, public restrooms (including showers), and a grill or fire pit for cooking. RV camping and cabin rentals may also have these amenities within their unit.
On the other side, backcountry or primitive camping usually involves hiking into a campsite with few to no amenities. For example, at primitive sites, campers may need equipment light enough to carry to their campgrounds. They may also need to hang toiletries to keep wildlife away and treat their drinking water.
The National Park Services manages campgrounds inside 130 park units across the United States. Each state also manages parks with campgrounds, and there are a myriad of privately-owned campgrounds too. According to the North American Camping report, more than half of people tend to camp within 100 miles of their home, but there are endless options for where and how to camp.
People typically must reserve a campsite ahead of time, up to a year in advance for some of the most popular sites. To help you get a head start on planning, Stacker compiled a list of some of the highest-rated campgrounds in Central Florida using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.
Yelp
#24. Great Oak Rv Resort
- Rating: 1.0/5 (3 reviews)
- Adress: 100 Mimosa Ct Kissimmee, FL 34746
- Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#23. Thousand Trails Orlando Campground
- Rating: 1.0/5 (5 reviews)
- Adress: 2110 Thousand Trail Blvd Orlando, FL 34714
- Categories: Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#22. Floridian RV Resort
- Rating: 2.0/5 (4 reviews)
- Adress: 5150 Boggy Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34771
- Categories: Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#21. Encore Lake Magic
- Rating: 2.0/5 (12 reviews)
- Adress: 9600 Hwy 192 W Clermont, FL 34714
- Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#20. Encore Sherwood Forest
- Rating: 2.5/5 (26 reviews)
- Adress: 5300 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, FL 34746
- Categories: Campgrounds, RV Parks
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#19. Mill Creek
- Rating: 2.5/5 (9 reviews)
- Adress: 2775 Michigan Ave Kissimmee, FL 34744
- Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds, Vacation Rentals
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#18. Encore Clerbrook RV & Golf Resort
- Rating: 2.5/5 (24 reviews)
- Adress: 20005 US Hwy 27N Clermont, FL 34715
- Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#17. Wekiva Falls RV Resort
- Rating: 2.5/5 (76 reviews)
- Adress: 30700 Wekiva River Rd Sorrento, FL 32776
- Categories: Boating, Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#16. Encore Tropical Palms
- Rating: 2.5/5 (57 reviews)
- Adress: 2650 Holiday Trl Kissimmee, FL 34746
- Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds, Resorts
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#15. Ponderosa Rv Park
- Rating: 3.0/5 (6 reviews)
- Adress: 1983 Boggy Creek Rd Kissimmee, FL 34744
- Categories: Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#14. Florida Camp Inn
- Rating: 3.5/5 (3 reviews)
- Adress: 1000 Main St Davenport, FL 33897
- Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#13. Moturis RV - Campingworld
- Rating: 3.5/5 (3 reviews)
- Adress: West Highway 192 5175 Kissimme Orlando, FL 34746
- Categories: Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#12. Encore Southern Palms
- Rating: 3.0/5 (7 reviews)
- Adress: One Avocado Ln Eustis, FL 32726
- Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#11. Kissimmee RV Park
- Rating: 3.0/5 (22 reviews)
- Adress: 2425 Old Vineland Rd Kissimmee, FL 34746
- Categories: Campgrounds, RV Parks
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#10. Orlando NW / Orange Blossom KOA
- Rating: 3.0/5 (12 reviews)
- Adress: 3800 W Orange Blossom Trl Apopka, FL 32712
- Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#9. Johnston Springs Campground & Rv Storage
- Rating: 3.5/5 (4 reviews)
- Adress: 4261 Pleasant Hill Rd Ofc Kissimmee, FL 34746
- Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#8. Orlando S.W. KOA
- Rating: 3.0/5 (23 reviews)
- Adress: 2525 Frontage Rd Davenport, FL 33837
- Categories: Campgrounds, RV Parks
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#7. Encore Winter Garden
- Rating: 4.0/5 (13 reviews)
- Adress: 13905 W Colonial Dr Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#6. Thousand Trails Orlando
- Rating: 4.0/5 (19 reviews)
- Adress: 2110 Thousand Trails Blvd Clermont, FL 34714
- Categories: Campgrounds, RV Parks
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#5. Highbanks Marina & Camp Resort
- Rating: 4.0/5 (6 reviews)
- Adress: 488 W Highbanks Rd Debary, FL 32713
- Categories: Campgrounds, Boating, Marinas
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#4. Orlando / Kissimmee KOA
- Rating: 4.0/5 (42 reviews)
- Adress: 2644 Happy Camper Pl Kissimmee, FL 34746
- Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#3. The Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort
- Rating: 4.5/5 (45 reviews)
- Adress: 4510 N Fort Wilderness Trl Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
- Categories: Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#2. Barr Street Trailhead
- Rating: 4.5/5 (6 reviews)
- Adress: 840 Barr St Oviedo, FL 32765
- Categories: Hiking, Parks, Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp
Yelp
#1. Boggy Creek Gang Camp
- Rating: 5.0/5 (4 reviews)
- Adress: 30500 Brantley Branch Rd Eustis, FL 32736
- Categories: Campgrounds
- Read more on Yelp