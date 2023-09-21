🚗Car insurance costs are rising: Here’s why and what you can do

Amid a leveling off of new and used vehicle costs, rising car insurance costs have caused a flat tire for drivers hoping for relief from the financial pressure of driving.

As part of a recent downward trend in inflation, gasoline prices were 25% lower in June 2023 than the same time last year, and consumers were finally beginning to get a little more bargaining power at dealer lots after years of slim pickings.

[RELATED: Here’s why car insurance companies are leaving some states, including Florida | Florida car insurance rates sit above national average]

The big surprise, however, was that auto insurance premiums started on a big uptick going into what was shaping up to be a less expensive summer driving season than last year.

According to the latest look at consumer prices from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, insurance premiums have increased by 17% in the past 12 months, more than nearly any other component of the consumer price index as of mid-2023.

Experian breaks down what’s driving the increase, as well as what consumers may be able to do about defraying costs.