🎞️ Here are the best blaxploitation movies of all time

#25. Coonskin (1974)

- Director: Ralph Bakshi

- IMDb user rating: 6.4

- Runtime: 100 minutes

"Coonskin" is a provocative blaxploitation film that employs a mix of both live action and animation to provide a searing commentary on race in the United States. At the time of its release, the movie sparked protests from groups like the Congress of Racial Equality, which accused it of being racist. Over the years, the public perception of the film has shifted, with many now regarding it a daring piece of art that challenged societal norms. According to director Ralph Bakshi, iconic filmmaker Spike Lee "loved" the movie.

#24. Black Caesar (1973)

- Director: Larry Cohen

- IMDb user rating: 6.4

- Runtime: 87 minutes

A riveting blaxploitation classic, "Black Caesar" plunges audiences into the gritty streets of Harlem as Tommy Gibbs, masterfully portrayed by Fred Williamson, ascends from a street-smart youngster to a formidable crime kingpin. Upon its release, the film garnered attention for its unfiltered depiction of urban crime. It also grooves with an unforgettable soundtrack crafted by the legendary James Brown. Though it wasn't without its critics, its legacy has matured, with modern audiences and critics recognizing it as an influential movie both within and outside the genre.

#23. Mandingo (1975)

- Director: Richard Fleischer

- IMDb user rating: 6.4

- Runtime: 127 minutes

"Mandingo" is a challenging film that dives deep into the dark recesses of the American antebellum South, unraveling a tale of lust, power, and exploitation. With professional boxer Ken Norton playing Mede, an enslaved person made into a prized fighter, "Mandingo" confronts viewers with its unflinching portrayal of racial violence. At the time of its release, the movie, which was highly controversial for its sensationalized brutality and stereotypical depictions, was dismissed by film critic Roger Ebert as "racist trash." However, "Mandingo" has since been re-examined in a more favorable light, with particular recognition for its undiluted depiction of the degrading nature of slavery.

#22. Super Fly (1972)

- Director: Gordon Parks Jr.

- IMDb user rating: 6.4

- Runtime: 91 minutes

This blaxploitation film immerses audiences in the ambitions of Youngblood Priest, a Harlem-based cocaine dealer aiming for one final deal before retiring and going straight. Its iconic soundtrack by Curtis Mayfield elevated "Super Fly" to cultural classic status, but the movie's depictions of Black drug dealers drew mixed reviews from audiences. The NAACP dismissed the film as exploitative, whereas some critics admired its depiction of the pressures placed on Black Americans by capitalism and systemic inequities. In 2022, the Library of Congress selected "Super Fly" for preservation in the National Film Registry.

#21. Buck and the Preacher (1972)

- Directors: Sidney Poitier, Joseph Sargent

- IMDb user rating: 6.5

- Runtime: 102 minutes

Venturing into the post-Civil War frontier, "Buck and the Preacher" showcases Sidney Poitier as both director and lead actor alongside the magnetic Harry Belafonte. A groundbreaking film for its first-of-its-kind centering of Black characters and stories within the Western genre, it offers an intense portrayal of formerly enslaved people's challenges during Westward expansion.

#20. Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)

- Director: Ossie Davis

- IMDb user rating: 6.5

- Runtime: 97 minutes

A whirlwind of crime, comedy, and 1970s Harlem vibes, "Cotton Comes to Harlem" was inspired by Chester Himes' 1964 novel of the same name. As detectives "Gravedigger" Jones and "Coffin Ed" Johnson chase down $87,000 hidden in a cotton bale, audiences are treated to a fun and thrilling portrayal of Black life and culture in New York City. The film has been praised for blending exciting plots with social commentary, and director Ossie Davis' style paved the way for other blaxploitation projects, including "Shaft."

#19. Foxy Brown (1974)

- Director: Jack Hill

- IMDb user rating: 6.5

- Runtime: 92 minutes

Sizzling with charisma, Pam Grier plays the titular Foxy, a woman on a relentless mission against a nefarious drug syndicate responsible for the death of her boyfriend. "Foxy Brown" has been celebrated for Grier's empowering portrayal of a strong Black woman taking charge, which subverted film tropes of Black women at the time that depicted them as brutalized or alluring yet inconsequential. The movie is now lauded as a cornerstone of the blaxploitation genre, with Grier's Foxy becoming an iconic symbol of female empowerment in cinema.

#18. Tick, Tick, Tick (1970)

- Director: Ralph Nelson

- IMDb user rating: 6.6

- Runtime: 100 minutes

This suspenseful drama set in the Deep South thrusts audiences into a town rife with racial tension as a newly elected Black sheriff (Jim Brown) tries to do his job. The film's narrative brilliantly exposes the new and shifting dynamics brought about by the Civil Rights Movement. "Tick, Tick, Tick" captures a particular moment in American race relations, reminding contemporary viewers of the deep-seated issues of the era and serving as a testament to Brown's versatility as an actor beyond his famed football career.

#17. The Mack (1973)

- Director: Michael Campus

- IMDb user rating: 6.6

- Runtime: 110 minutes

Most blaxploitation movies centered around the Southern and Eastern U.S., but "The Mack" plunged audiences into Oakland, California's underworld, chronicling John "Goldie" Mickens' ascension from incarceration to the city's most influential pimp. Max Julien's captivating performance in the lead role is complemented by a haunting soundtrack from Willie Hutch, securing the film's position in the genre's pantheon. A commercial success, "The Mack" was largely dismissed by white critics of the time; however, Quentin Tarantino considers it "the best and most memorable crime picture of the whole blaxploitation genre."

#16. Shaft (1971)

- Director: Gordon Parks

- IMDb user rating: 6.6

- Runtime: 100 minutes

"Shaft" is a trailblazing blaxploitation film about John Shaft, a sophisticated and audacious private detective brought to life by Richard Roundtree. Lauded for breaking new ground with a dominant Black protagonist in a major movie, it also resonated with audiences thanks to its unforgettable Oscar- and Grammy-winning soundtrack by Isaac Hayes. The film's enduring influence in cinema has been cemented by two sequels, a TV show in the '70s, and two 21st-century reboots starring Samuel L. Jackson in the title role.

#15. Bone (1972)

- Director: Larry Cohen

- IMDb user rating: 6.7

- Runtime: 95 minutes

"Bone" offers a satirical yet unsettling examination of race relations, with Yaphet Kotto playing the role of a home-invading thief in a Beverly Hills, California, residence. Audiences and critics have praised the film's audacious social commentary while noting it straddles the line between effective and offensive with its dark humor and depiction of racist stereotypes. Over time, "Bone" has garnered a cult following and is often lauded for its candid exploration of suburban anxieties.

#14. Trouble Man (1972)

- Director: Ivan Dixon

- IMDb user rating: 6.7

- Runtime: 99 minutes

Robert Hooks stars as Mr. T, a private eye framed for murder and plunged into a dangerous criminal underworld. Like other films of its time, "Trouble Man" has a notable soundtrack, masterfully orchestrated by Motown legend Marvin Gaye. While the film's legacy did not endure to the same degree as some of its contemporaries, it has since been appreciated for its straightforwardness as a detective movie within the blaxploitation genre.

#13. Watermelon Man (1970)

- Director: Melvin Van Peebles

- IMDb user rating: 6.7

- Runtime: 100 minutes

"Watermelon Man" is a satirical comedy centering Jeff Gerber, a bigoted white insurance salesman who wakes to discover he's suddenly Black. The film was one of the earliest Hollywood pictures made by a Black director, Melvin Van Peebles. He fought hard for the movie to feature a Black actor in whiteface, a unique instance as opposed to the other way around. Upon its release, "Watermelon Man" was both exalted for its absurdist critique of racial prejudice and panned, with one New York Times reviewer calling it "crude and tasteless."

#12. Let's Do It Again (1975)

- Director: Sidney Poitier

- IMDb user rating: 6.7

- Runtime: 110 minutes

"Let's Do It Again" unites Sidney Poitier and Bill Cosby as two friends who employ hypnosis to rig boxing matches. The movie was well-received by critics for its comedic charm and the leading actors' undeniable chemistry. While it wasn't revolutionary in the traditional sense, its lighthearted approach made it stand out within the typically dark blaxploitation genre, and today, it's remembered fondly as a departure from the era's more serious films. As the second Poitier-Cosby collaboration, "Let's Do It Again" cemented the duo's famous working relationship, which continued into the '90s.

#11. Cornbread, Earl and Me (1975)

- Director: Joseph Manduke

- IMDb user rating: 6.8

- Runtime: 95 minutes

"Cornbread, Earl and Me" is a poignant drama that follows the aftermath of the tragic police shooting of a beloved local basketball star, Cornbread, and its impact on two young friends. The film was initially praised for its heartfelt storytelling and raw depiction of police brutality and racial injustice in urban communities, themes that remain relevant today. Featuring a young Laurence Fishburne in a pivotal debut film role, the movie's legacy stands as a powerful testament to the impact of community and the ongoing struggle for justice, specifically regarding wrongful deaths by police officers. Several films in the decades since, including "Fruitvale Station," "Do the Right Thing," and "The Hate U Give," have explored similar topics.

#10. The Liberation of L.B. Jones (1970)

- Director: William Wyler

- IMDb user rating: 6.8

- Runtime: 102 minutes

In "Roman Holiday" and "Ben-Hur" director William Wyler's final film, tumultuous racial tensions in a Southern community are exposed when the town's wealthiest Black man, an undertaker (Roscoe Lee Browne), seeks a divorce from his wife, alleging she had an affair with a white police officer. The movie's candid portrayal of racism was met with mixed critical reviews. U.S. Army bases in Europe ultimately banned "The Liberation of L.B. Jones" after showings led to "disturbances" and white fears of race riots.

#9. The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings (1976)

- Director: John Badham

- IMDb user rating: 6.8

- Runtime: 110 minutes

Stepping up to bat in this spirited comedy about former Negro league baseball players are Billy Dee Williams, James Earl Jones, and Richard Pryor. Capturing the spirited adventures of barnstorming Black baseball players during the segregated 1930s, "The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings" was fairly well-received by critics like Roger Ebert, who lauded its humorous and heartfelt homage to the Negro leagues while noting that it largely skirts "the absolute awfulness of sports apartheid." The movie endures as a touching, comedic testament to the spirit and determination of those who played amid racial adversity.

#8. Coffy (1973)

- Director: Jack Hill

- IMDb user rating: 6.8

- Runtime: 90 minutes

Pam Grier delivers a fierce performance as Coffy, a nurse-turned-vigilante seeking revenge against drug dealers who got her sister addicted to cocaine. When it was released, the movie received praise for including a strong Black female lead and its definitively anti-drug message. Over the decades, Grier's fiery performance and Roy Ayers' memorable funk soundtrack have established "Coffy" as a blaxploitation classic. It was also the start of Grier's reign as the blaxploitation queen, leading to films like "Foxy Brown" and Quentin Tarantino's "Jackie Brown."

#7. Truck Turner (1974)

- Director: Jonathan Kaplan

- IMDb user rating: 6.9

- Runtime: 91 minutes

"Truck Turner" showcases the multitalented Isaac Hayes as bounty hunter Mack "Truck" Turner, who discovers a hit has been put out on him. Set to an eclectic and funky soundtrack also created by Hayes, the actor-musician's compelling performance has captivated audiences in the years since its release. Though reviews at the time were largely negative, over time, "Truck Turner" has taken on the status of a cult classic for Hayes' charisma and exciting action sequences.

#6. Across 110th Street (1972)

- Director: Barry Shear

- IMDb user rating: 7

- Runtime: 102 minutes

"Across 110th Street" is a gritty crime thriller set in Harlem's underworld that boasts memorable performances from Anthony Quinn and Yaphet Kotto. The movie was panned by Variety and New York Times critics alike, who condemned it as "a virtual blood bath" both "unfair to blacks [and] vicious towards whites." However, the movie's evocative title track by Bobby Womack stands as one of the era's most emblematic anthems and contributes to the film's lasting legacy.

#5. The Spook Who Sat by the Door (1973)

- Director: Ivan Dixon

- IMDb user rating: 7.1

- Runtime: 102 minutes

"The Spook Who Sat by the Door" is a daring political drama about Dan Freeman, a Black CIA agent who utilizes his training to organize a revolutionary movement against white supremacy. Upon its release, the film sparked controversy among white executives due to its radical politics and was reportedly pulled from theaters after pressure from the FBI. Over time, "The Spook Who Sat by the Door" has gone from being suppressed to being celebrated as an essential cinematic critique of racial inequality in America and a subversion of the blaxploitation genre as a whole.

#4. Cooley High (1975)

- Director: Michael Schultz

- IMDb user rating: 7.1

- Runtime: 107 minutes

A heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in 1960s Chicago, "Cooley High" captures the joy and tragedy of youth and friendship. It follows high school friends Preach and Cochise as they navigate love, friendship, and the pitfalls of their environment. The film features standout performances from Glynn Turman and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs and a Motown-heavy soundtrack. It was venerated for its authentic portrayal of Black urban life, eschewing the typical crime-focused narrative of many blaxploitation films in favor of a more sensitive story of youth. The movie's influence is significant: it not only inspired the hit TV series "What's Happening!!," but it established the blueprint for subsequent urban coming-of-age stories, from 1999's "The Wood" to 2015's "Dope."

#3. Leadbelly (1976)

- Director: Gordon Parks

- IMDb user rating: 7.2

- Runtime: 126 minutes

Focusing on the life of the legendary folk and blues musician Huddie "Lead Belly" Ledbetter, this biographical drama offers a riveting account of the challenges and triumphs of an influential musical icon. Directed by Gordon Parks, the film beautifully captures the essence of Lead Belly's musical journey. When it debuted, the biopic received praise from critics like Roger Ebert, who called its deep dive into Lead Belly's life and music "one of the best biographies of a musician I've ever seen."

#2. Uptight (1968)

- Director: Jules Dassin

- IMDb user rating: 7.3

- Runtime: 104 minutes

"Uptight" unfolds amid the turbulence following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., focusing on a group of Black revolutionaries. The movie explores racial and revolutionary themes—so much so that the FBI planted informants on set. At the time of its release, the narrative was praised for its nuanced look at activism and betrayal without pandering to white audiences. The soundtrack, which features the distinctive touch of the legendary Booker T. & the M.G.'s, provides soulful resonance and depth, complementing the film's intense atmosphere.

#1. Black Dynamite (2009)

- Director: Scott Sanders

- IMDb user rating: 7.4

- Runtime: 84 minutes

In a hilarious modern homage to the blaxploitation genre, this 21st-century film sees martial artist and actor Michael Jai White as Black Dynamite, a former CIA agent out for revenge against The Man. When it hit theaters, the film was praised for its comedic take on the genre, with audiences and critics alike loving its wit, humor, and affectionate nod to classic blaxploitation tropes. While the movie drew inspiration from classic films like "Shaft" and "Super Fly," its distinct style and approach made it a contemporary cult classic, which led to the creation of an animated spinoff series on Adult Swim.

