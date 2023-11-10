🌀Can you answer this Insider trivia 6uestion?

In last week’s question, we asked, “Which item is considered a hack to help clear foggy headlights?” More than 100 of you answered the question and 69% got the question correct. One of our Insiders shared the hack using bug repellent to clear foggy headlights. (KEEP IN MIND: You’ll want to test a spot first and protect the paint on your car. We tested this on older model vehicles.)

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The answer can be found in this Insider article.

Keep checking back to the Insider Page each Friday for a new Insider trivia 6uestion.