☂️An Insider look at a day in the life of Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a Chief Meteorologist? News 6′s Tom Sorrells takes us behind the scenes of his day, from checking the latest weather data at home to delivering an exceptional forecast on TV.

Tom’s day begins before he even arrives at the station. From the comfort of his own home, he checks the latest weather data and can remote into the weather center. As he arrives at the studio, he heads straight to the makeup room, where the brushes and powders work their magic, transforming him into the professional meteorologist viewers know and love.

With his hair and makeup in place, Tom heads to the “Talk to Tom” segment, where viewers can interact with their favorite meteorologist. Once he wraps that up, he heads back into the studio where he prepares for the evening weather shows. After delivering a clear, concise, and entertaining forecast, Tom heads home, wrapping up his day at 1 a.m.

As the Chief Meteorologist, Tom not only gets to do the nightside shows, but he is always on call, available and checking on things to ensure his team is doing well. He handpicked every member of our News 6 Meteorology team.

Tom’s leadership is what makes our team dynamic and ensures we have the best meteorologists to bring you the weather every single day. Moreover, setting the tone in the community is another aspect of being the Chief Meteorologist. Our team wants to be a part of your lives because you are a big part of ours, and Tom plays a crucial role in making this happen.

