💻News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos gives an Insider guide to weather producing

News 6 Meteorologist Samara Cokinos is one of our weather producers who play a crucial role in ensuring that we receive accurate and visually appealing weather updates.

One of her primary responsibilities is to collect and verify weather data from various sources to ensure accuracy. She is meticulous in her approach, as even the slightest discrepancy can lead to incorrect forecasts.

[EXCLUSIVE: Candace Campos on Forecasting the Weather!]

In addition to that, Samara uses her graphic design skills to create visually appealing weather graphics that help viewers understand complex meteorological information easily. She is talented in turning raw data into colorful and informative visuals that are not only educational but also nice to look at.

Working closely with Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells, Samara plays a pivotal role in ensuring the weather show runs smoothly.

Her graphics and data accuracy are the foundation upon which they build their forecasts and presentations. This collaborative effort results in a seamless and informative weather report that viewers can rely on.

Submit weather questions for your chance to chat with News 6 chief meteorologist on Talk to Tom!