These jobs get the most tips. Do you pay them?

Last month, The Vacationer released a study examining which jobs get the most amount of tips in the U.S.
Researchers said they used a survey of over 1,000 adults to figure out which jobs get tipped the most — and which ones don’t.
According to the study, bartenders are the most likely to get a tip, with over 50% of respondents saying they either do or would tip these workers.
Just under that, restaurant dine-in waitstaff and restaurant delivery people came in second and third place, respectively.
The study also finds that women are a little more likely than men to claim they tip these service workers.
“The top three professions Americans usually tip are only at or slightly above 50%, which is surprising,” the study reads. “I say this because I make an effort to tip bartenders, waiters and waitresses, and food delivery drivers. Of course, there are extreme instances where a tip may not be warranted. However, to say you don’t usually tip these people seems quite odd since their entire pay is typically based on tips.”
The full ranking is as follows:
|Rank
|Job
|% of Respondents
Claiming to Tip
|1
|Bartenders
|53.44%
|2
|Restaurant Dine-In Waitstaff
|52.95%
|3
|Restaurant Delivery People
|49.02%
|4
|Taxis and Rideshare Drivers
like Uber and Lyft
|44.20%
|5
|Hotel Housekeepers
|39.00%
|6
|Baristas at Coffee Shops
|35.95%
|7
|Valets
|35.56%
|8
|Bellhops
|34.18%
|9
|Shuttle Drivers
|25.54%
|10
|Bathroom Attendants
|23.28%
|11
|All-Inclusive Vacation Employees
|21.41%
|12
|Restaurant Takeout Staff
|21.32%
|13
|Concierge
|20.73%
|14
|Cruise Employees
|20.63%
|15
|Buffet Servers
|16.70%
|16
|Fast Food Employees
|15.72%
