These jobs get the most tips. Do you pay them?

Last month, The Vacationer released a study examining which jobs get the most amount of tips in the U.S.

Researchers said they used a survey of over 1,000 adults to figure out which jobs get tipped the most — and which ones don’t.

According to the study, bartenders are the most likely to get a tip, with over 50% of respondents saying they either do or would tip these workers.

Just under that, restaurant dine-in waitstaff and restaurant delivery people came in second and third place, respectively.

The study also finds that women are a little more likely than men to claim they tip these service workers.

“The top three professions Americans usually tip are only at or slightly above 50%, which is surprising,” the study reads. “I say this because I make an effort to tip bartenders, waiters and waitresses, and food delivery drivers. Of course, there are extreme instances where a tip may not be warranted. However, to say you don’t usually tip these people seems quite odd since their entire pay is typically based on tips.”

The full ranking is as follows:

Rank Job % of Respondents

Claiming to Tip 1 Bartenders 53.44% 2 Restaurant Dine-In Waitstaff 52.95% 3 Restaurant Delivery People 49.02% 4 Taxis and Rideshare Drivers

like Uber and Lyft 44.20% 5 Hotel Housekeepers 39.00% 6 Baristas at Coffee Shops 35.95% 7 Valets 35.56% 8 Bellhops 34.18% 9 Shuttle Drivers 25.54% 10 Bathroom Attendants 23.28% 11 All-Inclusive Vacation Employees 21.41% 12 Restaurant Takeout Staff 21.32% 13 Concierge 20.73% 14 Cruise Employees 20.63% 15 Buffet Servers 16.70% 16 Fast Food Employees 15.72%

