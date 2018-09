VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed after a vehicle rolled and caught fire on Interstate 4 at mile marker 115 in Volusia County Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers at the scene said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes, where all traffic is being diverted off the roadway at mile marker 114.

FHP officials said one person was declared dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.