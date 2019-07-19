1 killed, 1 rushed to hospital after truck and car catch fire in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and another was rushed to a hospital after a two-car crash ended with both vehicles catching fire on Goldenrod Road in Orange County, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Investigators said the crash happened in the area of Goldenrod and Curry Ford roads around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a car.

Three men in the pickup truck escaped the fire. One person from the truck was rushed to a hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.