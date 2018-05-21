1 taken to ORMC as trauma alert after possibly falling through roof

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A person who might have fallen through a roof was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, officials said Sunday.

Authorities were investigating the case as a possible fire or a roof collapse, but officials could not confirm that either of those things took place.

It does appear, however, that there is a hole in the roof at 1166 38th St.

The investigation has been turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities did not have any more information they could release at this time.

