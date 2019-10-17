12 arrested in Orange City drug sweep, police deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County sheriff's deputies have arrested a dozen people at an Orange City property known for drug activity, deputies said.

The deputies made 12 arrests early Wednesday following the 21 arrests made at the same property last year.

"This week's 'Operation Meth-O-Ween' at 711 Sunset Ave., known as CJ's Nursery, was part of an ongoing effort to clean up criminal activity there," Volusia County deputies said.

In May 2018, the Sheriff's Office executed search warrants at that community in a monthslong investigation and arrested 21 people, mostly on drug charges.

On Wednesday, 12 of the 17 people found at the property were arrested.

Here are the defendants and charges, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office:

Kathleen Lauby, 39 - Sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of alprazolam, possession of clonazepam, possession of paraphernalia

Michael Benner, 43 - Sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Alprazolam, possession of paraphernalia

Clayton Leach, 42 - Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Sherry Readore, 48 - Possession of paraphernalia

Lauren Boals, 40 - Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Andrew Wallace, 37 - Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Shannon Staley, 45 - Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Matthew Farthing, 40 - Possession of ammo by convicted felon

Maria Agosto, 28 - Possession of fentanyl, possession of paraphernalia, resisting without violence

James Brown, 49 - Possession of methamphetamine

Gregory Jack, 32 - VOP warrant reference possession of schedule II

David Stroud, 19 - Resisting without violence

According to deputies, Wednesday's search allowed deputies to seize:

3 grams of methamphetamine

1 gram of heroin

.5 grams of fentanyl

33.5 alprazolam pills

5 clonazepam pills

$2,545 in drug paraphernalia

