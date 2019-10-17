12 arrested in Orange City drug sweep, police deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County sheriff's deputies have arrested a dozen people at an Orange City property known for drug activity, deputies said.
The deputies made 12 arrests early Wednesday following the 21 arrests made at the same property last year.
"This week's 'Operation Meth-O-Ween' at 711 Sunset Ave., known as CJ's Nursery, was part of an ongoing effort to clean up criminal activity there," Volusia County deputies said.
In May 2018, the Sheriff's Office executed search warrants at that community in a monthslong investigation and arrested 21 people, mostly on drug charges.
On Wednesday, 12 of the 17 people found at the property were arrested.
Here are the defendants and charges, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office:
- Kathleen Lauby, 39 - Sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of alprazolam, possession of clonazepam, possession of paraphernalia
- Michael Benner, 43 - Sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Alprazolam, possession of paraphernalia
- Clayton Leach, 42 - Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
- Sherry Readore, 48 - Possession of paraphernalia
- Lauren Boals, 40 - Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
- Andrew Wallace, 37 - Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
- Shannon Staley, 45 - Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
- Matthew Farthing, 40 - Possession of ammo by convicted felon
- Maria Agosto, 28 - Possession of fentanyl, possession of paraphernalia, resisting without violence
- James Brown, 49 - Possession of methamphetamine
- Gregory Jack, 32 - VOP warrant reference possession of schedule II
- David Stroud, 19 - Resisting without violence
According to deputies, Wednesday's search allowed deputies to seize:
- 3 grams of methamphetamine
- 1 gram of heroin
- .5 grams of fentanyl
- 33.5 alprazolam pills
- 5 clonazepam pills
- $2,545 in drug paraphernalia
